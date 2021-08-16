Narwhal Capital Management Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,772,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after buying an additional 2,376,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 19,582,527.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 2,154,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. 15,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

