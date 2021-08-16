Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 13,059 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,092 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.59. 54,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

