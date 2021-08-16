Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 29,870 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1,054.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

