Narwhal Capital Management Sells 12,179 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.36. 1,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

