Narwhal Capital Management Sells 8,779 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,156. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

