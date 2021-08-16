Narwhal Capital Management Sells 9,049 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 135,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 765,884 shares worth $88,899,231. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.55. 35,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Argus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

