National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Australia Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.