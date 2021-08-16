National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.95.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$40.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$35.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

