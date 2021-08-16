National Bank Financial Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$56.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.16.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$47.00. 211,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,535. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.34. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

