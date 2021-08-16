National Bank Financial Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Shares of TCN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.05. 922,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.46. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$9.75 and a 12-month high of C$16.25.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. Insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 over the last ninety days.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

