National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $823.82 million, a PE ratio of -121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

