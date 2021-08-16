National Bank Financial Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 54.62%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $154.88 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

