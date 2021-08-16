National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.83.

TSE MAV opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.45. MAV Beauty Brands has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The firm has a market cap of C$117.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

