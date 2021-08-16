National Bank Financial Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.28.

TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$6.22. 679,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,266. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

