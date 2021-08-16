National Bank Financial Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.28.

TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$6.22. 679,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,266. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

