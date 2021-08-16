National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.16. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

