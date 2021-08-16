National Bankshares Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.03.

TSE TCN traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$16.13. 726,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,860. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$9.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold a total of 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 in the last three months.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

