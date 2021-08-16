National Bankshares Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$56.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$51.50 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.59.

TSE BEI.UN traded down C$0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$46.97. 147,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$25.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

