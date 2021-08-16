National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $55.63 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

