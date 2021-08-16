NativeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 418.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $102.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 788.5% higher against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00320083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00039772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

