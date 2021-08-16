Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 440,902 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.78.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $4,361,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 17.8% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 783,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 763.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,356,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

