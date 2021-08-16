Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CFO Anna Mowry Buys 17,500 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CFO Anna Mowry purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NAUT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

