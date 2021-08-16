Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 88,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

