NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

NCCGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Investec lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

