Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Separately, Investec raised Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, Centre, and Fellow Subsidiaries.

