Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE LAW opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

