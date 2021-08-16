Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE NEO opened at C$20.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$760.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.13. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.94%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

