Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday.
Neo Performance Materials stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$21.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$741.48 million and a P/E ratio of -11.51.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
