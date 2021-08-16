Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday.

Neo Performance Materials stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$21.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$741.48 million and a P/E ratio of -11.51.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.924406 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

