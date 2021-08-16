NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Down 7%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) fell 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $42.31. 1,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 162,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGMS. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.75 million and a P/E ratio of 108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGames by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,303,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 77,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,289,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

