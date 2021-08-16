NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $40.60 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $40.60 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00892723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00103044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046234 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

