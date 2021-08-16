Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $514.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

