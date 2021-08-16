Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $515.92 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $517.80. The stock has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

