Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $61,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $517.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,820. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

