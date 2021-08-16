Neurotoken (NTK) Trading 50.1% Lower Over Last Week

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Neurotoken has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $1,105.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neurotoken coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neurotoken

Neurotoken is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Neurotoken Coin Trading

