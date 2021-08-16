Neutrino Token (NSBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.29 Million

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Neutrino Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.43 or 0.00057873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $59.29 million and $101,097.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00137899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00157447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,446.81 or 1.00088600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.00914587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.60 or 0.07087038 BTC.

About Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,161,139 coins. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

