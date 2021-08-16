Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $469.74 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $469.74 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,103.70 or 1.00036050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00904438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.51 or 0.06827320 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 469,628,790 coins and its circulating supply is 469,628,209 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.