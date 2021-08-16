New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires 748 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.05. 7,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,284. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $273.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.92. The firm has a market cap of $255.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.