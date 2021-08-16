New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys 29,141 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $52.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

