New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,221 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.0% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

