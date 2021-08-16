New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $190.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

