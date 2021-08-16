New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $238.90 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.91 and a 52 week high of $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.64 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

