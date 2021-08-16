New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.20 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.53.

NGD opened at C$1.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -139.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.