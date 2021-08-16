New Gold (TSE:NGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.47

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 1052212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Gold to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.20 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.64.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

