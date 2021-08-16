New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,438 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

