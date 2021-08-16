New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 12,651 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.20. 9,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.