New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 16,885 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,833.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,774. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $103.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

