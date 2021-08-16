New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 74,880 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 120.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,123. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

