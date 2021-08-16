New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,123,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 857,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104,823 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.99. 3,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

