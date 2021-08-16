New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.99. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

