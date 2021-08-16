New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.75.

