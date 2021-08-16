New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $33.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $33,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.73. 643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,265. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $158.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.84.

